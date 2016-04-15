Fans sitting courtside for Kobe Bryant's final game received a gift bag

Kobe Bryant is receiving a heroes sendoff in his final game after 20 years in the NBA. And in a game that feels more like a ceremony, some of the fans got to take home some swag as well.

Fans sitting courtside, who paid as much as $27,500 per seat on the secondary market, were greeted with a Kobe Bryant-logo’d gift bag upon their arrival.

While we are not sure of everything that was in the bag, one thing we do know: the fans received a Kobe Bryant helicopter toy.

Seriously.

