Fans sitting courtside for Kobe Bryant's final game received a gift bag

Cork Gaines
Kobe BryantRobert Hanashiro/USA Today Sports

Kobe Bryant is receiving a heroes sendoff in his final game after 20 years in the NBA. And in a game that feels more like a ceremony, some of the fans got to take home some swag as well.

Fans sitting courtside, who paid as much as $27,500 per seat on the secondary market, were greeted with a Kobe Bryant-logo’d gift bag upon their arrival.

GettyImages 520988416Harry How/Getty Images

While we are not sure of everything that was in the bag, one thing we do know: the fans received a Kobe Bryant helicopter toy.

Seriously.

GettyImages 520988660Harry How/Getty Images

NOW WATCH: A surfer who fell 40 feet in one of the worst wipeouts you’ll ever see says he never felt more alive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.