Here's what 'Harry Potter' fans would want their Patronus to be

In the “Harry Potter” universe, discovering your Patronus is a very special moment. A quiz that let fans discover their Patronus on the franchise’s website Pottermore left some people disappointed with their results. We went to New York Comic Con to ask “Harry Potter” fans what they would want their Patronus to be if they were able to choose.

