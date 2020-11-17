Fans are calling for 'The Mandalorian' star Gina Carano's removal over anti-mask and voter fraud tweets

Disney Media Distribution Gina Carano played Cara Dune for three episodes in the first season of ‘The Mandalorian.’

#FireGinaCarano was trending on Twitter after “The Mandalorian” actress shared anti-mask memes and voter fraud theories on Twitter.

Carano, who plays Cara Dune, shared a meme that read: “Democratic government leaders now recommends we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going.”

Carano also echoed Donald Trump’s baseless accusations of voter fraud following President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Fans of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” are campaigning to have Gina Carano removed from the show after the actress shared anti-mask memes and voter fraud theories.

Carano recently shared a meme that read: “Democratic government leaders now recommends we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going.”

Carano, who plays mercenary Cara Dune in the “Star Wars” show, also wrote a lengthy Tweet asking people to “clean up the election process” following President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Carano echoed Donald Trump’s narrative, claiming with no evidence that voter fraud has taken place in order to give Biden the win.

Carano wrote: “We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system.”

Carano has also asked her followers to join her on Parler, a social-media app touted by Republican politicians and right-wing pundits, which brands itself as a “free speech” platform and has “no fact checkers.”

The hashtag “#FireGinaCarano” has been trending with fans writing that “this is not about one’s skills about acting. This is not because of ‘different political views.’ This is about this person being downright against human rights.”

I wanna start this to clarify that this is not about one’s skills about acting. This is not because of ”different political views”. This is about this person being downright against human rights. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/nhRCcBq8R2 — eeva | mando spoilers (@reyoffjakku) November 15, 2020

One fan wrote that if “The Guardians of the Galaxy” director was fired “for jokes,” Carano’s job should be reconsidered.

They fired James Gunn for jokes but she still had a job after all the crap on her timeline? Asking people to join Parler which is just a bunch of Right wing racists on there #FireGinaCarano @Disney https://t.co/ekQ91bt9ZW — x_basura_x (@Space_Rngr_Alex) November 16, 2020

Another user wrote: “Gina Carano actively promotes hateful, bigoted views, has tweeted misinformation +conspiracies about the American election, doesn’t support wearing masks/treats COVID like a hoax, liked tweets about shooting protesters… this woman is not part of the Rebellion.”

Gina Carano actively promotes hateful, bigoted views, has tweeted misinformation +conspiracies about the American election, doesn't support wearing masks/treats COVID like a hoax, liked tweets about shooting protesters… this woman is not part of the Rebellion #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/4u52pqI3vo — ris✨ceo of kanera, axevanth, dinaxe✨????NaNoWriMo! (@targaryenjedii) November 15, 2020

Carano was also called out for supporting a commentator who had previously insulted her costar

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that Carano wished happy birthday to someone who had been “trashing” her own costar, Pedro Pascal.

Carano wished happy birthday to YouTube commentator Ryan Kinel, and wrote: “thank you for all you do.”

In one of Kinel’s videos, he calls Pascal “an absolute garbage human being” and a “talentless f***ing hack” for comparing Trump supporters to Nazis in a meme shared on Instagram.

@NatalieVelda wrote: “everything else aside, THANKING someone for trashing your co-star is absolutely just nasty and completely unprofessional.”

that’s literally so messed up and she knows it… pic.twitter.com/YzyW0LdFuS — kennedy (@darthsokas) November 16, 2020

Another fan wrote: “It’s really disgusting how John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran were viciously attacked by racist and sexist people, resulting in reduced roles and zero support from Disney, and Gina Carano gets a major role while associating herself with those very same people.”

It’s really disgusting how John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran were viciously attacked by racist and sexist people, resulting in reduced roles and zero support from Disney, and Gina Carano gets a major role while associating herself with those very same people. #FireGinaCarano — Luke ❀ (@positionsmotive) November 15, 2020

Carano was previously accused of mocking trans people in September. After calls for the actress to put her pronouns in her bio in support of the trans community, she wrote “boop/bob/beep.”

Carano appeared in three episodes of season one of “The Mandalorian” and is back for season two. It’s unclear how involved Carano’s character will be in season two, but with the show now airing on a weekly basis, it may be far too late to remove Carano from the show even if Disney wanted to.

However, the actress could be written out of the show for season three if her character survives this season.

