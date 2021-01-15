Fans want Donald Trump's scene in 'Home Alone 2' removed, but the director previously said he wants it to stay

Screengrab Donald Trump (right) in ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.’

Fans of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” have taken to social media calling for the removal of the Donald Trump’s cameo in the movie.

However, the movie’s director Chris Columbus told Insider late last year: “Should he be cut out of the movie? No, because it’s all anybody talks about.”

Insider contacted Columbus to see if he’s changed his mind since the US Capitol riot, but did not get a response.

“Home Alone 2” star Macaulay Culkin has responded to some social media posts approving the Trump scene being removed.

Following the horrific riot on the US Capitol, fans of the “Home Alone” franchise are calling for the removal of Donald Trump’s cameo in the sequel, “Lost in New York.”

However, the movie’s director Chris Columbus has previously expressed his desire to keep the scene in.

When Insider spoke to him late last year for the 30th anniversary of the original “Home Alone” movie, he said about Trump’s cameo in the sequel: “Should he be cut out of the movie? No, because it’s all anybody talks about.”

Insider reached out to Columbus on Wednesday to see if he thinks differently since the Capitol riot, but didn’t get a response.

In the brief scene, Trump gives Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) directions when the boy is lost in The Plaza Hotel, which the then-businessman owned at the time the movie came out.

Trump has been erased from the “Lost in New York” movie in the past.

In 2019, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation deleted the Trump cameo when it aired the movie on Christmas Day, which brought the ire of Trump on Twitter. CBC noted that the cameo was cut for time and was not politically motivated.

In the past week, fans have shown how they would replace Trump in the movie.

One swapped him with Keanu Reeves:

Another included Dolly Parton:

NOW digitally replace the Home Alone 2 cameo with one of Dolly Parton ???????? pic.twitter.com/T1ATVSxfkC — Glen Scott (@glenrules) January 9, 2021

Then another just went and made Trump’s cameo literally invisible:

due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4 — ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021

That led to Culkin chiming in. As he responded to the video saying, “Bravo.”

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Culkin also chimed in when another fan tweeted that Trump should be replaced with the star at 40-years-old.

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Columbus told Insider last year how Trump forcefully got his cameo.

“We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn’t rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage,” Columbus said.

“Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie,'” Columbus continued. “So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”

