Here's What Happens To People Who Laugh Too Loudly At The Masters

Steve Politi of the Newark Star-Ledger witnessed an incident yesterday that tells you a lot about Augusta National.



During a practice round, four fans suddenly erupted in a “loud and sustained laugh.” Immediately someone in a blue blazer appeared out of nowhere and yelled at them like they were “toddlers.”

When one of the laughing fans apologized, the guy in the blazer continued with this speech:

“This is not a cocktail party. This is not a country club. This is a golf course. There are members here, and there are golfers over there. Please, keep … it … down.”

Augusta National!

It’s unclear if the man was an Augusta official or just an annoyed fellow fan.

Either way, this plays into Augusta’s reputation as one of the more manically dignified courses in the country.

Fans — who they call “patrons” — aren’t allowed to bring in mobile phones or ask players for autographs.

And apparently if they make too much noise, even during a practice round, they’ll get berated.

