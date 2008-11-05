Fannie Mae Went On A $6,000 Post-Bailout Golf Outing

Was your life starting to feel empty now that Cuomo cracked the whip on AIG? Were you going through post-bailout luxury retreat withdrawl? Well have no fear, Fannie Mae went on a post-bailout outing as well.



But we have to note that inappropriate vacations are so two weeks ago.

AP: Mortgage finance company Fannie Mae acknowledged Tuesday that it spent more than $6,000 on a golf outing after it was seized by the government earlier this year, but said it is halting similar company-sponsored events.

Dallas-Fort Worth area television station KTVT reported Monday night that Fannie paid for 20 golfers, including several company executives, to attend a Sept. 29 golf excursion in Texas. Fannie Mae, which did not dispute the report, described the event as a mortgage industry customer meeting held twice annually.

“We do regret that the activities surrounding the customer meetings in Dallas may be perceived as excessive,” company spokesman Brian Faith said in an e-mail message. “We have ceased all similar activities as those associated with this event, and we regret having not done so in this case.”

Well, at least they’ve put a stop to these activities without getting a slap on the wrist from the state attorney general.

