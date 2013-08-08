A New Survey Shows That Surging Mortgage Rates Aren't Freaking Out American Homebuyers

Mamta Badkar

Mortgage rates have been rising for some time now. Fannie Mae’s July national housing survey showed that 62% of respondents think mortgage rates will continue to rise over the next 12 months, this is up from 57% in June.

But, “consumers have taken the interest rate rise in stride,” said Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae in a press release. “Expectations for continued improvement in housing persist, and sentiment toward the current buying and selling environment is back on track from its dip last month.”

53% of respondents believe home prices will go up in the next 12 months, down from June’s high of 57%. Meanwhile, 74% say it is a good time to buy a house, compared with 72% in June. And 40% think it is a good time to sell a house, compared to 36% in June.

Good time to buy and sell a houseFannie Mae

The survey also showed that only 54% of respondents think the economy is on the wrong track. While this was a modest improvement on June, the number of respondents who expect their personal financial situation to improve over the next 12 months fell 3 percentage points to 43%.

Personal financial situation Fannie Mae

