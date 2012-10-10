A New Fannie Mae Survey Confirms That Economic Optimism Is Surging And That QE Is Already Having An Effect

Earlier we reported that a split was opening up in the US economy.



Consumers are feeling more and more optimistic, while businesses are feeling more pessimistic.

The latest survey from Fannie Mae (via Diana Olick) of how homeowners are thinking about the economy and the housing market is very telling, and confirming of the trend.

First, housing optimism is going up.

QE appears to be working. There’s been a decline in expectation of higher mortgage rates.

There’s been a clear improvement in economic expectations.

And people feel their own finances are growing.

