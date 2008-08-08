Fannie Mae's (FNM) Efforts To Save Itself Will Put More Pressure On Housing Market

Fannie Mae (FNM) posted a $2.3 billion Q2 loss ($2.54 per share), far exceeding consensus of -$0.72. FNM will slash its dividend from 25 cents to 5 cents and says that the country is in its worst housing slump since the Depression. Fannie’s loss comes on the heels of a similarly disastrous results from its sister GSE Freddie Mac.



The trends that clobbered Fannie in Q2, moreover, have worsened in July, setting the company up for another disastrous quarter. The company is increasing its outlook for loan losses significantly, with most of the weakness coming from Alt-A loans. As a result, Fannie will stop buying Alt-A loans as of Jan 1, 2009. This will further restrict access to credit for US consumers.

Like Freddie, Fannie now finally admits that it needs to preserve capital at all costs. This will likely lead to shrinking the balance sheet, which will likely put upward pressure on mortgage rates and, in so doing, worsen the housing slump. The company thinks it has enough capital to last through 2008, but may need more capital soon thereafter. It will cut costs 10%.

Here’s the bad news, direct from the 10Q. We’ve highlighted and condensed:

Conditions in the Housing and Mortgage Markets The housing market downturn that began in 2006 continued through 2007 and has further deteriorated in 2008. The market continues to experience declines in new and existing home sales, mortgage originations and home prices, as well as increases in inventories of unsold homes, mortgage delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures.

Growth in U.S. residential mortgage debt outstanding slowed to an estimated annual rate of 2.9% based on the first three months of 2008, compared with an estimated annual rate of 8.0% based on the first three months of 2007. We estimate that home prices declined by 0.6% on a national basis during the second quarter of 2008, which translates to an 8% total national decline since the beginning of the downturn in the second quarter of 2006. We have seen more severe declines in certain states, such as California, Florida, Nevada and Arizona, which have experienced home price declines of 24% or more since their 2006 peaks.

While we continue to expect home price declines in 2008 to be within our estimated 7% to 9% range, and peak-to-trough home price declines to be within our estimated 15% to 19% range, we see the trend moving toward the high end of those ranges, driven in particular by higher home price declines in certain regions. Market Events of July 2008 In mid-July, following the close of the second quarter, liquidity and trading levels in the capital markets became extremely volatile, and the functioning of the markets was disrupted. The market value of our common stock dropped rapidly, to its lowest level since October 1990, and we experienced reduced demand for our unsecured debt and MBS products. This market disruption caused a significant increase in our cost of funding and a substantial increase in mark-to-market losses on our trading securities arising from a significant widening of credit spreads. In addition, during July, credit performance continued to deteriorate, and we recorded charge-offs and foreclosed property expenses that were higher than we had experienced in any month during the second quarter and higher than we expected, driven by higher defaults and higher loan lossseverities in markets most affected by the steep home price declines. Greater credit losses in July not only reduce our July net income through our actual realised losses, but also affect us as we expect that we will need to make further increases to our combined loss reserves in the second half of 2008 to incorporate our experience in July.

Credit As noted above, the housing and mortgage market downturn negatively impacted us in the second quarter. Our quarterly default rate increased from 12 basis points in the first quarter of 2008 to 14 basis points in the second quarter of 2008, with particular acceleration in defaults from states, such as California, Arizona, Nevada and Florida, and certain vintages (2006 and 2007) that carry a higher than average unpaid principal balance. Average initial charge-off severity has also increased, with our average initial charge-off severity rate increasing from 19% in the first quarter of 2008 to 23% in the second quarter of 2008. Increases in our default and initial charge-off severity rates are both driven primarily by losses on our Alt-A loans in markets most affected by the steep home price declines. The deterioration in the credit performance of our higher risk loans is especially pronounced in our Alt-A mortgage book, with particular pressure on loans with layered risk, such as loans with subordinate financing and interest-only payment terms. As of June 30, 2008, our Alt-A mortgage loans represented approximately 11% of our total single-family mortgage credit book of business, and accounted for 49% of our credit losses for the second quarter of 2008. Because we use our most recent actual experience to make projections, we are incorporating the July events described above into our current forecasts. In light of our experience during the second quarter and our credit performance in July, we are increasing our forecast for our credit loss ratio (which excludes SOP 03-3 and HomeSaver Advancetm fair value losses) to 23 to 26 basis points for 2008, as compared with our previous guidance of 13 to 17 basis points. We continue to anticipate that our credit loss ratio will increase further in 2009 compared with 2008. We also expect significant additions to our combined loss reserves through the remainder of 2008. Finally, while we expect that 2008 will be our peak year for credit-related expenses as we build our combined loss reserves in anticipation of charge-offs we expect to incur in 2009 and 2010, the total amount of credit-related expenses will be significant in 2009. One significant offset to credit-related expenses is the revenue we earn. We have two main sources of revenue: the guaranty fee income we generate over time from our existing guaranty book of business and from new guaranty business, and the net interest income we earn on the assets we hold in our portfolio. We generated $7.7 billion of revenue in the first half of 2008 and expect to generate revenues in the second half of the year similar to those generated in the first half of the year. In light of continued deterioration in credit performance, we have been, and are continuing, to take steps designed to mitigate our credit losses. During the second quarter, we took a variety of steps to address credit losses using a variety of tools. • Underwriting Changes. We have continued to review and revise our underwriting standards through eligibility changes, including those implemented through our most recent release of DesktopUnderwriter®, which tightens existing standards. These revisions have resulted in a significant reduction in the volume of the types of loans that currently represent a majority of our credit losses. Effective January 1, 2009, we are discontinuing the purchase of newly originated lender-channel Alt-A loans. In addition, we will continue to review our underwriting standards and may in the future make additional changes as necessary to reflect future changes in the market. • Workout Rates of Delinquent Loans. We have increased our workout rate from approximately 50% of problem loans in 2007 to 56% in the first half of the year. We are targeting a workout ratio goal of 60% by the end of the year, reflecting a substantial expansion of our loss mitigation activities, personnel and initiatives. • Review of Defaulted Loans. We have increased efforts to pursue recoveries from lenders, focusing especially on our Alt-A book, by expanding loan reviews in cases where we incurred a loss or

6

could incur a loss due to fraud or improper lending practices. We expect this effort is likely to increase our recoveries in 2008 and 2009. • REO Inventory Management. As our foreclosure rates have increased, our inventory of REO properties has increased. We are enhancing our REO inventory management capabilities by opening offices in the hardest hit regions, such as California and Florida, and increasing our local resources devoted to property management and sales efforts. We have expanded our network of firms to assist in property disposition to ensure we have adequate capacity to sell the additional properties we expect to acquire through foreclosure. Finally, we are evaluating various proposals we have received from third parties involving the sale of properties in bulk transactions. In addition to these specific activities, we are continuing to develop strategies designed to mitigate the increase in our credit losses. We have formed a multi-disciplinary team in credit risk, operations and financial management devoted to supporting loss mitigation and foreclosure prevention and have significantly increased the level of internal management and staff resources engaged in that effort.

Capital As noted above, the market conditions that we experienced during the second quarter were more negative than we anticipated, and that trend accelerated in July. Our core capital as of June 30, 2008 was $47.0 billion, $14.3 billion above our statutory minimum capital requirement and $9.4 billion above our regulator-directed 15% surplus requirement. We currently expect that we will remain above our regulatory capital requirement for the remainder of 2008. (Our “regulatory capital requirement” is equal to our statutory minimum capital requirement plus any additional surplus above that statutory minimum that we expect our regulator will require us to hold.) Due to the volatile market conditions, we now have less visibility into our capital position in 2009. We currently have internally prepared scenarios, derived from our own statistical models and management’s judgment, that indicate that we will remain above our regulatory capital requirement through 2009, and others that show that we may not. There are a variety of current uncertainties that make estimates for 2009 challenging, including: • the credit performance of the loans in our mortgage credit book of business; • the pace at which we realise credit losses; • the impact of the recently passed housing legislation, and the timing of that impact; • the amount and pace of home price declines; • the impact of other factors, such as unemployment rates and energy prices, on overall economic conditions and borrower behaviour; • the amount of impairments we are required to take on our securities; • the impact of credit spreads on mark-to-market values; • changes in state laws and judicial actions with respect to foreclosure; • the cost of our funding; • the amount of mortgage insurance claims that are paid; • the ability to recover our deferred tax asset; • the amount of revenue we generate; and • the inter-relationship among and between these factors in the current mortgage market.

Our capital position, and whether we are classified as “adequately capitalised” for regulatory purposes, also depends on the level of capital we are required to hold by our regulator. In May 2008, the Office of Federal Housing Enterprise Oversight (“OFHEO”) indicated its intention to reduce our capital surplus requirement by five percentage points to a 10% surplus requirement in September 2008, based upon our continued maintenance of excess capital well above OFHEO’s regulatory requirement and no material adverse change to our ongoing regulatory compliance. Under the recently enacted Federal Housing Finance Regulatory Reform Act of 2008 (the “Regulatory Reform Act”), our new regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Authority (“FHFA”), has new authority to increase our regulatory capital requirement pursuant to a formal rulemaking process and consultation with the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, but we do not yet know what those capital levels will be. In addition, OFHEO has recently finalised rules modifying our regulatory risk-based capital stress test which will be applied beginning with the third quarter of 2008. The uncertainties that make 2009 estimates challenging also impact the calculation of this requirement, adding additional uncertainty to the regulatory requirements for capital. We are in ongoing dialogue with our regulator regarding our capital position.

In light of volatile market conditions, it is critical that we manage our capital levels to maintain a capital cushion well in excess of our regulatory capital requirement. To that end, we use strategies designed to preserve and protect our capital. In addition, we may, from time to time, raise capital opportunistically. Management continues to carefully monitor our capital and dividend positions and the trends impacting those positions and, if necessary, intends to take actions designed to help mitigate the impacts of a worsening environment on those positions. In this environment, conditions that negatively impact capital can develop rapidly and are based on a variety of factors. Therefore, we may need to take action quickly to respond.

We have already begun to take some of those actions. Today, the Board of Directors announced that the company is decreasing the dividend on our common stock to five cents per share. On August 4, 2008, we announced an increase in our guaranty fee pricing on new acquisitions commensurate with the risks in the current market. We are also prudently managing the size of our balance sheet. Finally, we are evaluating our costs and expenses and expect to reduce ongoing operating costs by 10% by year end 2009. Additional steps we could take include: reducing or eliminating our dividends; slowing growth; decreasing the size of the balance sheet; further raising guaranty fees; and raising additional capital (which could be dilutive). Some of these actions could have negative consequences, including decreased revenue due to growth limitations, or increased mark-to-market charges associated with the decreased liquidity for mortgage assets that could arise from a reduction in our market activity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.