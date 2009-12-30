Fannie Mae: Delinquencies Increase Sharply in October

Fannie Mae reported today that the rate of serious delinquencies – at least 90 days behind – for conventional loans in its single-family guarantee business increased to 4.98% in October, up from 4.72% in September – and up from 1.89% in October 2008.
“Includes seriously delinquent conventional single-family loans as a per cent of the total number of conventional single-family loans.”
Read the whole story at Calculated Risk
