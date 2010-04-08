Survey Explains Why We're Doomed To Housing Bubble After Housing Bubble After Housing Bubble

A new Fannie Mae survey (via Felix Salmon) gives a sad picture of the American homebuyer.



On one hand, people are cautious and have more doubts than ever about the safety of houses as investments.

But…

Basically, Americans still dream of owning a home and there’s little to dissuade them.

Even after so much pain, there’s little hope people will stop wanting to own homes, and thus the government will inevitably oblige, sticking with all manner of incentives to keep the dream alive.

See the sad news here >

