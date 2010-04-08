Survey Explains Why We're Doomed To Housing Bubble After Housing Bubble After Housing Bubble

Gus Lubin
fannie mae housing survey

A new Fannie Mae survey (via Felix Salmon) gives a sad picture of the American homebuyer.

On one hand, people are cautious and have more doubts than ever about the safety of houses as investments.

But…

Basically, Americans still dream of owning a home and there’s little to dissuade them.

Even after so much pain, there’s little hope people will stop wanting to own homes, and thus the government will inevitably oblige, sticking with all manner of incentives to keep the dream alive.

It's true. Nobody really knows where housing is going.

Source: Fannie Mae

Americans still think owning a home is a better deal than renting

Source: Fannie Mae

Americans think it is a great time to buy a home

Source: Fannie Mae

Most Americans think homeownership is VERY important to local community

Source: Fannie Mae

A majority of non-homeowners WOULD buy a home if their credit didn't suck... that's prime market for a sub-prime lenders!

Source: Fannie Mae

Most believe homeownership is VERY important to the economy

Source: Fannie Mae

13% of Americans have lost faith in real estate investments... BUT MOST STILL BELIEVE

Source: Fannie Mae

If they had to move, most Americans would look for a house to buy

Source: Fannie Mae

A majority of homeowners say they have SACRIFICED to own their home

Source: Fannie Mae

Half of all renters plan on buying a home in the near future

Source: Fannie Mae

Most Americans don't care if you have an underwater mortgage or financial difficulties, you SHOULD NOT default on your mortgage

Source: Fannie Mae

Most do not blame the mortgage company for the subprime crisis

Source: Fannie Mae

Most delinquent mortgagers have not even considered default

Source: Fannie Mae

Source: Fannie Mae

But here's the thing: people WILL consider default if they see other people default

Source: Fannie Mae

And in the end, RENTERS are more confident about their financial situation

Source: Fannie Mae

