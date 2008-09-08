Fannie, Freddie Bailout Plan Brilliant: Kudos To Paulson

The details of the Fannie (FNM) / Freddie (FRE) bailout are encouraging. Taxpayers have huge exposure, obviously, but they did already, and the plan is designed to minimize their exposure and maximise potential upside when the crisis is over.



The GSEs’ current shareholders, meanwhile, are taking it on the chin: They won’t get completely wiped out–at least not initially–but they will remain exposed to additional dilution as the GSEs’ condition continues to deteriorate. Ultimately, they should walk away with very little.

Key details:

The companies have been placed in a Conservatorship, which gives 100% of the voting power to the government and prohibits the companies from doing anything the Conservator doesn’t approve.

The CEOs of both companies are history, as they should be. They’ll walk away with at least $10-$20 million apiece, of course, which will justifiably infuriate people (as this money will be coming right out of the pockets of taxpayers).

The Treasury will inject $1 billion of cash in exchange for $1 billion of preferred stock into each company with a liquidation preference above all common and preferred.

The senior preferred will have a 10% annual dividend, meaning that the Treasury will be compensated for the use of taxpayer capital at the expense of current shareholders. (The dividend will be 12% if not paid in cash). All dividends on the current common and preferred stock, meanwhile, will be eliminated, which will save $2 billion a year.

In addition, the Treasury will get warrants to buy 79.9% of the companies’ common stock at a nominal price. This represents immediate 80% dilution of the current common shareholders.

If/when the companies need additional cash, the Treasury’s new injections will be added to its stake of preferred stock. This will further dilute current shareholders, ensuring that they don’t benefit disproportionately from the bailout. As the GSEs’ bad mortage bets get worse, the Treasury will have to inject more capital (up to $100 billion), and each new injection will come out of the pockets of current shareholders (in the form of dilution)

The Treasury will buy mortgage-backed securities from the GSEs and provide a guaranteed line of credit to the GSEs, thus making sure they can continue to do what they were designed to do: shore up the housing market.

Could the current shareholders walk away with something, infuriating those who feel they deserve nothing (count us in that camp)? Yes. But probably not much. And, again, the way the bailout is structured, the shareholders won’t know how much dilution they will eventually sustain until the companies’ assets stop depreciating.

The taxpayers’ commitment, meanwhile, will be as small as it can be while still keeping the companies solvent: Because the capital will be injected on an as-needed basis, the Treasury won’t run the risk of putting too much capital into the companies.

Taxpayers could still get screwed, of course: The bailout is open-ended, and the Treasury could ultimately end up putting hundreds of billions of dollars at risk. But the structure of the bailout should minimize taxpayer exposure, while allowing Fannie and Freddie to continue to buy mortgages, sell mortgage-backed securities, and thus shore up the housing market.

See Also: Outrageous Severance Deals For Fannie/Freddie CEOs, Paid For By You

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.