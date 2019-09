Fannie (FNM) and Freddie (FRE) Still Hallucinating, Says Meredith Whitney

Fannie (FNM) and Freddie (FRE) are still far too optimistic about the housing market, Oppenheimer analyst Meredith Whitney says. Which means they’ll soon be in the market for capital again (provided they can find someone to give it to them).



Whitney on CNBC:

Whitney: FOR FANNIE AND FREDDIE, THEY’RE IN THE SAME SITUATION AS EVERY OTHER INSTITUTION IN TERMS OF THEY ARE BETTING ON THE ASSUMPTIONS THAT THEY MADE IN TERMS OF WHERE HOUSE PRICES WOULD DECLINE. THE FUTURES MARKET SAYS THAT HOUSING WILL BOTTOM RIGHT AROUND 33% PEAK-TO-TROUGH. NOW, EVERY INSTITUTION THAT I COVER, INCLUDING FANNIE AND FREDDIE ARE ESTIMATING A FAR LESS STEEP DECLINE. AND MY POINT IS THAT A 33% PEAK-TO-TROUGH DECLINE IN HOUSE PRICES WOULD GET YOU TO A NATIONAL AVERAGE BETWEEN 2002 LEVELS AND 2003 LEVELS. WHEN HOME OWNERSHIP WAS ACTUALLY HIGHER. THAT’S MATHEMATICALLY IMPOSSIBLE.

SO I THINK THAT THE PRESSURE FROM LOSSES FROM BAD maths, EFFECTIVELY, IS GOING TO APPLY TO EVERYONE. THAT WILL INCLUDE FANNIE AND FREDDIE.

IF YOU LOOK AT BETWEEN 2005 AND 2007, 2.5 TRILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF MORTGAGES WERE SECURITIZED. SINCE 2000, 85 per cent OF LIQUIDITY IN THE MARKET CAME FROM THE SECURITIZATION MARKET. NO ONE INSTITUTION CAN REPLACE THAT TYPE OF VOLUME. AS A RESULT YOU’LL SEE FEWER HOMEOWNERS AND FEWER BUYERS MEANS PRICES GO DOWN.

