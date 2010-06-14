Fannie And Freddie Bailout Continues, May Soar To As Much As $1 Trillion

It could cost us another $1 trillion to fix Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, according to some analysts, reports Bloomberg. Specifically, that’s what Sean Egan of Egan-Jones estimates as a reasonable worst-case scenario.



Well it just so happens that we turned over a rock in Afghanistan and found $1 trillion worth of resources in Afghanistan. So, all we have to do is sell all of that and voila, problem solved.

Don’t miss: The 13 politicians who LOVE Fannie and Freddie >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.