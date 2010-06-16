Finally, The Government Is Ending The Fannie & Freddie Casino, As Shares Will Be Delisted From NYSE

Finally, two companies that have been hanging around the NYSE for way too long are going away (kind of).



Unfortunately, it sounds as though the carcases of Fannie and Freddie will kick around a little longer on the penny stock market.

MCLEAN, Va., June 16 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Freddie Mac today announced that the company has notified the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) of its intent to delist its common stock and the 20 listed classes of its preferred stock. This notice was made pursuant to a directive by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Freddie Mac’s conservator, requiring Freddie Mac to delist its common and preferred securities from the NYSE. According to a press release by FHFA, the Acting Director of FHFA issued similar directives to both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

In accordance with SEC rules and regulations, Freddie Mac intends to file a Form 25 (Notification of Removal from Listing under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) on or about June 28, 2010. Freddie Mac anticipates that the delisting of its common and preferred stock from the NYSE will be effective on or about July 8, 2010, 10 days after Freddie Mac files the Form 25 with the SEC.

After the delisting of our equity securities from the NYSE, we expect that our common stock and the classes of preferred stock that were previously listed on the NYSE will be traded in the over-the-counter market and quoted on OTC Bulletin Board (OTCBB), a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities, under a ticker symbol that has yet to be assigned. The Company expects that the common stock and the classes of preferred stock will continue to trade on OTCBB so long as market makers demonstrate an interest in trading in the common and preferred stock.

The transition to the OTCBB will not affect the company’s obligation to file periodic and certain other reports with the SEC under applicable federal securities laws.

