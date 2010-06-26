Here's Why Fannie Mae's War On Defaulters Is A Joke

On Wednesday Fannie Mae issued a statement regarding its policy toward strategic defaulters. The new policy is a (weak) carrot and stick approach for dealing with those homeowners who are underwater and have little (or no) hope of getting out of the water. Several measures were announced to achieve the goal of getting trouble borrowers to come forward and speak with their loan servicer versus to just stop paying and wait to see what happens. No new credit and a risk of default judgments were the sticks. As near as I can tell there was no carrot.

There are several aspects to the announcement that has me puzzled. Fannie appears to be doing this in a vacuum. Freddie Mac has not established any similar policies. The quote from Freddie was:

“Freddie Mac is closely following Fannie’s moves but had not yet adopted them.”

The FHFA (the regulator for Fannie and Freddie) commented:

“We support Fannie Mae taking a policy position that discourages borrowers who can afford to pay their mortgage from walking away.”

A significant comment on this comes from the Treasury Department:

“Fannie Mae’s plan does not represent official Obama administration policy.”

Fannie and Freddie have been in conservatorship for nearly two years. Treasury has already plunked $120b into the rat hole. Even the CBO is estimating the ultimate cost at nearly $400b. There are private estimates that take the number as high as $1 Trillion. A meaningless, but still “optically” significant step has been taken to de-list F/F. This horrible mess is today a 100% government problem.

Given that as a background I find it very difficult to believe that Fannie did this without the full involvement of the FHFA. This means that Chris DeMarco, the acting Director, had to have signed off on it. If DeMarco approved it for Fannie, why was Freddie not included? There is no way that he considers these two beasts as separate entities at this point.

I don’t believe that DeMarco let this happen without the express prior approval of Treasury. That is not how things work in D.C. When a Treasury “spokesman” says that the moves by Fannie, “Do not represent Obama administration policy” there is some form of cover up. In my opinion this important step had to have the sign-off of Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner. Geithner would not have approved this without specific WH approval. This probably means he called Rahm. This conversation could have gone like:

TG: We are getting killed on the strategic defaults. It could cost us a half trillion if we don’t do something about it. Fannie has a plan to scare its lenders. Should the government take a heavy hand in this?

RE: We talked about it and the decision is that we can’t afford more losses so go forward and threaten the lenders. But the WH wants to distance itself from this. So make it look like a “one off” policy by Fannie and Treasury and WH will give it a no comment. OK?

TG: Got it. This is going to put DeMarco in a tight spot. What should I tell him?

RE: Tell him if he plays ball with this and keeps us out of the “hardball” strategy we might consider removing that “Acting” title. We need a lightening rod. He’s it.

For me there are only two possibilities. Both are troubling. The “get tough” approach by Fannie was either:

(A) Just a one off thing that happened based on an internal decision at Fannie and given the nod by FHFA.

or;

(B) This plan was vetted by many levels within the Government including Treasury and the White House. A decision was made to go forward. It had the approval of Obama.

If it is (A) it would suggest that there very little coordination/discussions of critical policy choices being made on what is clearly the “Big Risk” to the broad economy. It would imply that there’s no one running this big ship. If that should prove to be the case, then heads (Geithner’s) should roll. I would call that Benign Neglect.

If it is (B) and the WH approved this plan, then I think this should be understood by all. I have no problem if the WH plays tough with the likes of Iran, N. Korea or Venezuela. It is quit another matter to turn on the citizens.

The policy changes at Fannie should have been handled differently. This is a difficult problem. Our economic health will be impacted for many years by the choices we make. I think an announcement as significant as the Fannie move should have come from the President. He should have made these points:

-It is a mistake of history that the US government has become the dominant provider of mortgages.

-We must accept that mistake and the consequences of what has come with it.

-As the government has been part of the problem, we must be part of the solution.

-A policy is being established that will impact all of the Federal mortgage lenders including Fannie, Freddie and FHA.

-Borrowers who are underwater today as a result of the unprecedented decline in RE values will be eligible for principal debt relief. Borrowers who get lowered principal will be obligated to pay a tax of (50%?) on any gains that are realised on the sale of a home that is in excess of the new mortgage balance.

-Borrowers who do not come forward over the next 180 days and seek assistance (strategic defaulters) will be treated harshly. Those that do not come forward and are delinquent on loans to Federal lenders will be subject to rapid foreclosure leading to eviction. Judgments (where permitted) will be aggressively pursued. IRS tax liens will be used to enforce judgments.

-Private sector lenders will be encouraged to follow the decisions made at the Federal level. If private lenders fail to cooperate they will be subject to draconian regulatory scrutiny. If they don’t play ball we will make their lives miserable. We will shut them down if necessary. We will publish a list of those who are not contributing to the resolution of the problem on a monthly basis. Those who do not cooperate will be run out of town. Their depositors and customers will desert them. Their bondholders will lose money; their equity will be wiped out.

Something along these lines would be a real carrot and stick approach. The one from Fannie is just a pretend one.

This guest post comes from Bruce Krasting’s blog >

