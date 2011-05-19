May 19: The Day The Shoe-Throwing Revolution Officially Came To China

Photo: MikeBehnken via flickr

Back in February, when the Arab Spring got going, The Economist created the “Shoe Throwing Index” as a measure of discontent, and likely revolt. It used various factors that would likely contribute to unrest. Shoe Throwing was used, since that’s what so many people did as a way of disrespecting a leader.Well, shoe-throwing has arrived in China, aimed squarely at the country’s censorship practices.



The Chinese twittersphere is buzzing about a shoe (or possibly an egg, or both) having been thrown at Fang Binxing, the father of the country’s Great Firewall that censors the internet. It was during a lecture, and fittingly — apparently because so many people were tweeting about it — his name is now banned from microblogs.

Between growing Chinese censorship, and heightened concerns about the Chinese economy, the pessimists and doomsayers are really having a field day.

Update: AP confirms that Chinese police are seeking out the shoe-thrower.

