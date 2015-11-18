FanDuel is no longer allowing New Yorkers to enter its contests

Scott Olson/Getty Images The fantasy sports website FanDuel is shown on October 16, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.

FanDuel announced on its site Tuesday that it would suspend operations in New York starting at 2:30pm EST. The suspension will prevent people located in New York from depositing money into their accounts and they won’t be able to enter any paid contests.

The daily fantasy sports website had earlier filed for a temporary restraining order in an attempt to allow its users to continue to deposit money and enter into its contests while its pending case with New York sorted out. The hearing will determine whether the site constitutes gambling. But the courts denied FanDuel’s request for a restraining order, and as a result, FanDuel is now preventing New York users from entering paid contests or depositing money (though they can still remove their funds).

The suspension will last until at least November 25th, when FanDuel’s court hearing is scheduled to determine whether it will be allowed to re-open its contests to New York residents or if it constitutes gambling.

“We maintain, unequivocally, that FanDuel has always complied with state and federal law,” FanDuel wrote in its announcement of the suspension. “We look forward to vindicating our position in court next week.”

You can read the entire announcement posted to FanDuel’s site below:

