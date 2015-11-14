FanDuel and DraftKings reportedly sue the New York attorney general

FanDuel and DraftKings have filed a suit against the attorney general in an attempt to block efforts to shut them down, CNBC is reporting.

BREAKING: FanDuel and DraftKings file suits against New York Attorney General in attempt to block efforts to shut them down.

— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) November 13, 2015

More to come….

