FanDuel and DraftKings reportedly sue the New York attorney general

Jeremy Berke

FanDuel and DraftKings have filed a suit against the attorney general in an attempt to block efforts to shut them down, CNBC is reporting.

 

More to come…. 

NOW WATCH: Tony Robbins reveals the very first investment everyone should make

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.