Fandor announced today a streaming video subscription service focused on independent and international films.



Only about 20 per cent of the San Francisco startup’s library of 2,500 films is also available on Netflix, according to Fandor.

Subscribers to the new service can share clips that they like on Facebook.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.