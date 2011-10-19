Fandango's New Android Tablet App Shows You Live Movie Ticket Sales All Over The Country

Photo: Fandango

Fandango today unveiled its new movies app built from the ground up for Android Honeycomb tablets.The app is a bit late to the game—Flixster and IMDB have had tablet offerings on the Android Market for a while, but this app looks to be the handsomest of the bunch.



And it’s about time, too. 20% of Fandango ticket sales came from mobile apps this summer, the highest amount the company has ever seen.

Android Honeycomb’s design choices have an obvious impact on this app from the colour scheme to the orange triangles adorning the drop down menus. It looks fresh, clean, and more elegant than IMDB or Flixster.

There are showtimes, HD trailers, photos, and tickets like you might expect from any movies app, but what you won’t expect is Pulse (pictured below).

Pulse is Fandango’s real time visualisation engine for ticket sales all over the country. Open up Pulse, and you get a live feed of which movie tickets are being purchased at any moment, and where the sales are taking place.

Tablets are solely entertainment devices, after all, so this break from the normal “movie showtimes” app formula is welcome. Instead of just pointing you towards entertainment, this app provides some entertainment value as well.

About 40% of Fandango’s traffic comes from mobile devices and tablets, so the company is wise to be expanding to new platforms while introducing new features in the process.

Fandango for Honeycomb tablets launches October 25th in the Android Market.

See below for some screenshots:

Photo: Fandango

Photo: Fandango

Photo: Fandango

Photo: Fandango

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.