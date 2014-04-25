Fandango Buys Massive YouTube Network MovieClips

Fandango will be acquiring huge YouTube network Movieclips.

The ticketing company, owned by NBCUniversal, announced the news this morning in a press release.

Movieclips has more than 7 million subscribers and has the top movie trailer channel on the site. The YouTube network is probably most well-known for many of the bite-sized popular clips they will feature from movies.

Content from Movieclips will be featured on both Fandango’s online and mobile platforms. Movieclips has a total of 45,000 film clips, trailers, and original videos across 25 YouTube channels.

“The Movieclips acquisition will further serve our fans, enhancing the Fandango experience with amazing video content available at one definitive destination,” said Fandango president Paul Yanover in a statement.

“This deal, along with the launch of our redesigned website and mobile apps, will provide consumers an even better way to explore and share their passion for the movies.”

In a separate announcement this morning, Fandango also announced that moviegoers will be able to view info about upcoming movies through tweets using Twitter’s new card feature. People will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets directly through a link on Twitter.

The feature, launched earlier this month, allows users to display photos, app information, and items for sale in a more stylised manner.

It kicked off with partners including Etsy, Flickr, and Angry Birds.

Here’s an example of how previous Twitter cards look:

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Godzilla” will be the first films to take advantage of Fandango’s Twitter cards.

