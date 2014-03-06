Here's How Social Ecommerce Site Fancy Wants To Crush Other Virtual Storefronts

The Fancy Fancy CEO Joseph Einhorn.

If you’re trying to sell your wares online, you might make a shop on Etsy or build your own site through Shopify.

But social ecommerce site Fancy just launched a new “Storefront” feature to let merchants create their own shops that CEO Joseph Einhorn says gives sellers more perks than any other services out there.

Besides an assortment of shop templates, Fancy’s Storefront will give merchants access to its analytics, shipping (Fancy stores inventory and takes care of shipping so sellers aren’t rushing off to the post office every other day), plus, the eyes of its existing, 10 million strong user-base.

“We’re not just building some crap that everyone else has already done before,” Einhorn told Business Insider.

Einhorn also dropped the fact that its international market is growing fast and that since Fancy started shipping internationally, the Middle East is its second largest market. It now offers same-day delivery in more than 100 cities around the world.

Here’s a peek at what a new Fancy store looks like:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.