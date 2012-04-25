Fancy New York Club Slams Its Members For Tweeting And Posting Pictures Of Huge Brawl

News of a massive brawl that happened earlier this month at the New York Athletic Club resulting in three arrests and two people being sent to the hospital made it to the mainstream media today.



The fight broke out on April 12th in the NYAC’s Tap Room.

Obviously, the exclusive private club for stellar athletes — which costs $8,500 to join and more than $3,000 a year for a membership — was not happy about the incident.

The club’s president sent out the following letter dated April 18th. That letter was obtained by the New York Times’ City Room Blog. (Note the part about social media and releasing any letter that could be detrimental to the club’s reputation.)

If you have more information or photos, send them to [email protected]

Photo: via NYTimes City Room blog

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.