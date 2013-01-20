This Fancy Hotel In Munich Has Complimentary Dog Bowls [PHOTO]

Everyone has descended on Munich for the DLD conference.
The conference hotel, the Bayerischer Hof, is overwhelmed, and no rooms are ready. So we’re all jet-lagged in the lobby with nothing to do but drink caffeine and pace.
I was doing the latter when I noticed the complimentary dog bowls (see below).
Is this a trend?
Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider
In context:
Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider
