This Fancy Hotel In Munich Has Complimentary Dog Bowls [PHOTO]

Henry Blodget

Everyone has descended on Munich for the DLD conference.

The conference hotel, the Bayerischer Hof, is overwhelmed, and no rooms are ready. So we’re all jet-lagged in the lobby with nothing to do but drink caffeine and pace.

I was doing the latter when I noticed the complimentary dog bowls (see below).

Is this a trend?

Hotel Dog Bowls

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

In context:

Dog bowls at the Bayerischer Hof

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

