This Fancy Hotel In Munich Has Complimentary Dog Bowls [PHOTO]

Everyone has descended on Munich for the DLD conference.



The conference hotel, the Bayerischer Hof, is overwhelmed, and no rooms are ready. So we’re all jet-lagged in the lobby with nothing to do but drink caffeine and pace.

I was doing the latter when I noticed the complimentary dog bowls (see below).

Is this a trend?

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

In context:

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

SEE ALSO: There Was Only One Lousy Thing About My Lufthansa Business Class Flight

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.