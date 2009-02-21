Fancy Google Map Shows US CO2 Emissions

A group of scientists from Purdue, Colorado State University and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have created a nifty map with Google Earth that shows off all the CO2 emitted from fossil fuels.

The data is from 2002, culled from information collected by EPA. Its part of research called Project Vulcan. Above is a screen grab overview of the country. Below is what happens when you click on different counties.

You’ll need a Google Earth plug in before you can waste your Friday zipping around the nation checking out all the different fossil fuel CO2 emissions. Click on either picture to go to the map.

(Via Greenspace)

