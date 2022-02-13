10 date-night meals you can make in a slow cooker

Pasta bolognese is a perfect meal for date night and cooks down beautifully in the slow cooker.
Bolognese is the perfect meal to make in a slow cooker because the longer you cook it, the better it gets. Throw your ingredients — such as crushed tomatoes, ground beef, pork, and onion — into the slow cooker at the start of the day to have a simmering pot of sauce by dinner time.
Serve with freshly cooked pasta and top with Parmesan cheese for a romantic dinner, without the heavy lifting.
For vegetarians, a creamy pot of macaroni and cheese is a delicious — and easy — option for date night.
“It is important to use pungent cheeses, such as sharp cheddar, mixed with a little Gruyere or pecorino Romano for extra bite, since the white sauce and pasta will absorb a lot of flavor,” Stewart writes.
Chicken Parmesan gets perfectly melted in a slow cooker.
Not only is chicken Parmesan elegant and perfect for date night, but it’s also very easy to make in the slow cooker and is a definite crowd-pleaser. The process is similar to how you would normally make chicken Parmesan in the oven or on the stove, but there’s no frying involved.
Spaghetti and meatballs is another romantic dinner you can make in a slow cooker.
Meatballs are a perfect match for a slow cooker and relatively easy to make. Simply mix together your meatball ingredients together, form your meatballs, and broil them on each side to brown them before adding them into the slow cooker.
This meatballs recipe also includes a pasta-ready tomato sauce, meaning all you’ll have to do at dinner time is boil the spaghetti.
Pot roast is a classic, home-cooked meal perfect for Valentine’s Day.
While pot roast may sound like an old-fashioned dish to make, it’s a longtime favorite for a reason. This dish not only evokes feelings of nostalgia but is the perfect stick-to-your-bones meal for a cozy night in with your loved one.
Slow-cooker pork chops in a mushroom cream sauce is the height of cozy comfort food.
To make creamy garlic pork chops and potatoes, you’ll need pork chops, mushrooms, and potatoes, plus ingredients for the decadent cream sauce that goes on top. The sauce adds much-needed moisture to both the potatoes and the pork chops while adding a ton of flavor from the garlic and Parmesan cheese.
Salmon becomes flaky and moist when cooked in the slow cooker.
For a simple, fresh date night dinner, try poaching salmon fillets in a slow cooker with lemon, vegetable broth, and dill. Pair with vegetables, mashed potatoes, or some kind of grain to really wow your date.
Short ribs become extra tender when made in the slow cooker.
Short ribs scream “special occasion,” making them perfect for Valentine’s Day. Not only do short ribs get super tender in the slow cooker, but the dish also makes a delicious sauce perfect for serving over the meat, mashed potatoes, or other vegetables of your choice.
Forget the standard steak for Valentine’s Day — brisket is another great meat to make in a slow cooker.
By cooking the piece of meat in the slow cooker over a long period of time, it will get super tender while still retaining its moisture. For added flavor, cook it with garlic, carrots, and beef stock, as the Pioneer Woman suggests.
You can also prepare a leg of lamb in the slow cooker, but you might want to sear it first.
Cooking a leg of lamb in a slow cooker might sound complicated, but utilizing the kitchen tool actually takes some of the guesswork out of when the meat is done.
“Leg of lamb is so good as it breaks down in the slow cooker,” Chef Hugh Acheson previously told Insider. “Cooking in the slow cooker and then finishing another way is going to make sure your meat is at its best. Whether that means re-searing the meat or throwing it under the broiler, you might want to think about other steps to really finish off your meal.”