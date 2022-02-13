10 date-night meals you can make in a slow cooker

Spaghetti and meatballs is another romantic dinner you can make in a slow cooker.

Meatballs are a perfect match for a slow cooker and relatively easy to make. Simply mix together your meatball ingredients together, form your meatballs, and broil them on each side to brown them before adding them into the slow cooker.

This meatballs recipe also includes a pasta-ready tomato sauce, meaning all you’ll have to do at dinner time is boil the spaghetti.