This might be the fanciest McDonald's in the world

Hayley Peterson
Jeroen Musch

McDonald’s has opened a fancy new restaurant that looks like an Apple store in South Holland.

The glass-enclosed restaurant, designed by Dutch firm Mei Architects features “a perforated golden facade and a grand spiral staircase,” Dezeen Magazine reports.

The firm was hired to re-design the McDonald’s restaurant after residents named it the “ugliest building in Rotterdam” and city officials considered tearing it down, according to Dezeen.

The interior of the restaurant has leather couches and tons of lounging space.

Jeroen Musch

Here’s another shot of the exterior:

Jeroen Musch

One exterior wall features pixelated images of people.

Jeroen Musch

Here’s what the restaurant replaced.

Mei Architects

NOW WATCH: 9 McDonald’s menu items that flopped

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.