This might be the fanciest McDonald's in the world

McDonald’s has opened a fancy new restaurant that looks like an Apple store in South Holland.

The glass-enclosed restaurant, designed by Dutch firm Mei Architects features “a perforated golden facade and a grand spiral staircase,” Dezeen Magazine reports.

The firm was hired to re-design the McDonald’s restaurant after residents named it the “ugliest building in Rotterdam” and city officials considered tearing it down, according to Dezeen.

The interior of the restaurant has leather couches and tons of lounging space.

Here’s another shot of the exterior:

One exterior wall features pixelated images of people.

Here’s what the restaurant replaced.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.