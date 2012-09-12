See The Home Base For The Startup That Connects Kaskade, Common, And Aziz Ansari With Fans

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

For celebrities, managing all the social sites where they interact with fans is a headache. New York-based startup FanBridge has developed a comprehensive system for managing all those interactions.It’s handled fan interactions for the likes of Lady Gaga, Kaskade, Common, and Aziz Ansari—more than 678 million so far.



The team works out of offices in New York City, San Francisco, and Buenos Aires, where it’s part of the burgeoning Argentinean startup scene.

Off-the-shelf videoconferencing wasn’t doing the trick—so to stay connected, they held a company hackathon to develop a stable livestream between all the offices.

They moved into a new space in New York in January. It’s a fun workspace—sure, there’s the requisite video-game room and ping-pong table, but we also spotted some perks we haven’t seen elsewhere.

The team was busy when we arrived but they took some time to show us around.

