A Losing South Korean Baseball Team Filled 3 Rows Of Seats With Robots That Cheer For Them

Watch the video above and tell us that robots aren’t going to change everything.

The Hanwha Eagles, a South Korean professional baseball team, recently filled three rows of its stadium with robots designed to cheer in the stead of real fans watching the game at home, reports CTV News.

The robots’ “faces” are screens that display fan faces. The robots also hold LED placards that can display messages sent by these fans vis SMS.

It bears mentioning that the Eagles aren’t exactly doing well — “the team has finished last in their league four out of the last five years,” according to CTV, “so the seats taken up by the fanbots might be otherwise empty.”

The Fanbots are soulless machines, but they sure are enthusiastic. Here they are, rallying the crowd to do the wave.

