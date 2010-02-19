Fanatic Tax Haters Set Up A Joseph Andrew Stack Fan Club On Facebook

Just a few hours after Joseph Andrew Stack killed himself in an attack on an Austin building that housed local IRS office someone went and set up a fan club for him on Facebook. It already has 124 members.



“Finally an American man took a stand against our tyrannical government that no longer follows the constitution and is turned its back on its founding fathers and the beliefs this country was founded on,” the page explains.

One Stack fan had this to say about the insane Stack manifesto: “This shows that he was in fact, not a deranged man, but a very intelligent one, who understands typical everyday problems that people have with the government. It’s just too bad people are deciding to focus on the fact that he tried to kill his wife and daughter, and not the means of why he did this.”

The fan page also uses the line from Thomas Jefferson that crazy political types, like the guy who brought a gun to a town hall meeting with Barack Obama, just love. “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

Update: Robert Quigley at Geekosystem has discovered 3 more Stack fanclubs.

The group’s administration is Emily Walters of Louisville Kentucky.

