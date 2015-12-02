Taylor Swift gave a 12-year-old superfan who's losing her hearing the surprise of a lifetime

Upon receiving the news that she will eventually be deaf, a Taylor Swift superfan’s first worry was that she might never hear her favourite singer’s music again.

Jorja Hope, a 12-year-old from Australia, has an inner-ear condition that will eventually leave her deaf. The first thing she thought after getting the diagnosis was, “I won’t be able to hear Taylor Swift sing,” her mother told Australia’s Today Show.

Last weekend, Hope’s dreams came true when she got to meet Swift at her concert in Sydney. The surprise meeting came after Hope’s sister started a Facebook campaign in order to get Hope meet her idol. Her story resulted in an outpouring of local support, and Hope got tickets to the show, as well as a limo ride there, provided free of charge from a local car service.

She told Today that Swift was just as nice in person as she imagined, only taller.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Alana Yzola

