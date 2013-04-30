Fan Video Shows The Warriors Arena Going Bonkers During Stephen Curry's Epic Three-Point Barrage

Stephen Curry scored 22 points in 6 minutes during the third quarter of last night’s 115-101 Warriors win over the Nuggets.



The barrage was amplified by the Golden State crowd, which was a huge factor during the Warriors wins in games 3 and 4 this weekend.

A fan took a video of part of Curry’s streak and posted it on Reddit.

This shows a 30-second sequence where Curry makes a free throw, the Nuggets turn it over, and Curry drains an absurd pull-up three in transition.

The arena explodes. Put in your headphones:

