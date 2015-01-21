US

A Seahawks Fan Got An Awesome Video Of The Touchdown That Sent Seattle To The Super Bowl

William Scott Davis
Seahawks fans celebratingVia Vimeo

Seattle Seahawks fans were particularly raucous during their team’s incredible come-from-behind win over the Green Bay Packersin the NFC Championship game.

A fan sitting near the Packers’ end zone caught amazing footage of Russell Wilson’s game-winning touchdown to Jermaine Kearse in overtime.

The footage is a little blurry at first, but you can make out the throw and Kearse’s catch in the endzone before the crowd erupts.

As Deadspin’s Tom Ley notes, it’s tough to find a better in-stadium celebration video than this.

Watch below (via Deadspin):

 

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.