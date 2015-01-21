A Seahawks Fan Got An Awesome Video Of The Touchdown That Sent Seattle To The Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks fans were particularly raucous during their team’s incredible come-from-behind win over the Green Bay Packersin the NFC Championship game.
A fan sitting near the Packers’ end zone caught amazing footage of Russell Wilson’s game-winning touchdown to Jermaine Kearse in overtime.
The footage is a little blurry at first, but you can make out the throw and Kearse’s catch in the endzone before the crowd erupts.
As Deadspin’s Tom Ley notes, it’s tough to find a better in-stadium celebration video than this.
Watch below (via Deadspin):
