Fan Video Shows What Jason Kidd's Game-Winning Three Pointer To Beat The Nets Looked Like From 15 Feet Away

The Knicks beat the Nets 100-97 last night after Jason Kidd drilled a three pointer and got fouled with 24 seconds left.



He missed the free throw, but the Nets couldn’t score on the other end and the game ended.

A fan who had seats about 15 feet away (we’ll guess) from where Kidd took the shot was filming the whole thing, and the video is pretty great.

Notice Spike Lee running around in front of the camera after the shot (via @netw3rk):

