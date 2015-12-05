Amazing fan video shows Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary pass against the Lions nearly hit the rafters

Scott Davis

Aaron Rodgers’ amazing game-winning Hail Mary pass against the Detroit Lions Thursday night was impressive enough on TV.

Rodgers bombed a 70-yard rainbow that somehow managed to find the hands of tight end Richard Rodgers to complete an improbable 20-point comeback.

However, it looks like Rodgers’ pass was even more incredible in person, and the sheer height he got on the pass wasn’t properly reflected on TV.

A fan who was at the game posted an Instagram video of the game-winning pass, and seeing it live shows just how ridiculous Aaron Rodgers’ arm is (h/t FTW):

At its peak, it seems like Rodgers’ pass was pretty close to hitting the rafters.

Aaron rodgers hail maryVia Brandon Movitz/Instagram

 

Of course, Rodgers had to air the ball out, not only to give his receivers time to get to the end zone, but also to make it a jump ball and let multiple people have a shot at it. The sense of dread in the crowd as the ball soars is pretty incredible.

It’s noteworthy that Rodgers practices — and has perfected — these types of throws.

