This Set-Top Box Is Better Than Any Smart TV

Kyle Russell
fan tv

A new gadget, called the Fan TV, has everything we want from a set-top box. 

While we don’t know when it’s coming out or how much it will cost, we do know one thing: it looks awesome.

Both the box (left) and remote (right) are simple and beautiful

Watching live TV? You can share it or save it for later.

You can access your DVR and your favourite web services from the same interface

It lets you search for content from live TV and across a range of services

You can search through content and save it for later from your mobile device

You can catch big moments as they happen on live TV

By partnering with cable companies, you can get watch the best content on any device

The remote is completely touch based and doesn't rely on infrared

Fan TV's interface lets you look for content without getting in the way of what you're already watching

There's no need to plug in the remote or replace its batteries - it charges by resting on the set-top box itself

