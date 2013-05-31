This Set-Top Box Is Better Than Any Smart TV

A new gadget, called the Fan TV, has everything we want from a set-top box.
While we don’t know when it’s coming out or how much it will cost, we do know one thing: it looks awesome.
Fan TV's interface lets you look for content without getting in the way of what you're already watching
There's no need to plug in the remote or replace its batteries - it charges by resting on the set-top box itself
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.