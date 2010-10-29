Fan Shoved By NHL Player Could Make An Easy $30,000

When Canucks’ forward Ryan Rypien shoved a fan last week on his way to the locker room, the fan, James Engquist, immediately threatened lawsuit.



It turns out, Engquist has a pretty strong case for assault. To mount a defence against said case, the Canucks would probably have to fork over $50,000-$80,000 in legal fees alone, Canada’s The Province reports.

At that point, the team would probably consider settling. Engquist would stand to gain $30,000 from the settlement, according to the report.

Now we’re left to debate the most outrageous aspect of the story: that the player was slapped with a mere six-game suspension, or that a fan stands to earn $30,000 for being shoved.

