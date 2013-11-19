A Guy Sent JR Smith $US60 In The Mail After Beating His Friend In An NBA Video Game

New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith got a handwritten letter from a fan named John today with $US60 cash inside.

John won $US120 off his friend after beating him in the NBA2k13 video game, so he decided to split the money with J.R.

He wrote in a letter:

“P.S. Here’s $US60. I know money ain’t a thing to your but my friend bet me $US120 I couldn’t put up more points with you than his Heat on 2k13. Figure I split the pot since I made you look good! haha jk. #knickstape #teamink”

J.R. was fined $US25,000 for subtweeting threats about a Milwaukee Bucks player last week. Posting this letter is a much better use of social media.

That’s $US60 taped to the letter:

