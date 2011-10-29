A Fan Returned A Historic Home Run Ball After Shoving It Down His Pants

Photo: YouTube.com

Last night’s game six was just the 11th World Series game in the last 50 years to end with a walk-off home run. One St. Louis Cardinals fan caught last night’s home runs, and rather than keep the historic memento, or sell it, he returned the ball.

CLICK HERE TO SEE VIDEO OF HUYETTE SCOOPING UP THE BALL

In exchange for returning the ball, Dave Huyette received a bat autographed by David Freese, a ball autographed by the entire team, and the opportunity to hang out in the clubhouse after the game and meet some of the players.



After the game, Huyette explained how he fought off the crowd and retrieved the ball…

“…what I did was shove it down my pants right away. I don’t think anyone realised I had it.”

And maybe the best part of this story is Huyette’s friend who accompanied him to the Cardinals clubhouse. He was wearing a t-shirt of the Cardinals hated-rival, the Chicago Cubs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.