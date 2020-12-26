The beloved Rosebud Motel from 'Schitt's Creek' is back — on a fan's lawn in Seattle

Sunita Martini The Rosebud Motel is back — this time, in Seattle, Washington.

Richard Knowles of Seattle, Washington, created a smaller version of the iconic motel from “Schitt’s Creek” on his front lawn, with a holiday twist.

The detailed re-creation gets the number of rooms right, but also includes a bunch of other incredible details like signs from when Moira Rose ran for town council, crows on the roof, and the black vending machine.

Knowles shared on Reddit that it took him a month to put together the “Schitt’s Creek” tribute.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Schitt’s Creek.”

Johnny Rose and his family might be long gone from the Rosebud Motel on the show “Schitt’s Creek,” but you can still visit the iconic motel one last time.

The show’s official Instagram account shared that Richard Knowles, a fan in Seattle, Washington, re-created the motel with painstaking attention to detail on his front lawn as a part of his Christmas decorations.

Knowles’ re-creation looks like a miniature version of the real thing, down to the colourful chairs and plants outside the rooms’ doors, except with more wreaths, candy canes, and fairy lights than usual. It has the same number of rooms and even the exact same number of windows as the real Rosebud Motel’s office.

Courtesy of Shelby Miksch The miniature Rosebud Motel on Richard Knowles’ lawn.

Netflix The motel as seen on the show.

Knowles shared on Reddit that it took him about a month to build the 25-foot wide by 12-foot tall creation. He added that he was comfortable with people visiting his front lawn to take pictures.

“I just wanted to bring some joy to a not so joyous year and it has seemed to work,” he wrote.

“Schitt’s Creek,” the show that inspired the decorations, ran for six seasons before concluding earlier this year.

The plot followed the misfortunes of the Rose family after they lost their home and practically all of their wealth, except for one asset: a town by the name of Schitt’s Creek. They relocate to the town and stay at the Rosebud Motel, formerly known as “Motel,” while they try to build their lives back from scratch.

Knowles’ replica contains many details fans will instantly recognise

The miniature version gets the number of rooms, the overall look and colour of the motel, and the big sign right. However, if you look closely, there are many other, smaller details that will delight fans of the show.

Take the newspaper box with copies of the “Elmdale Chronicle,” the local paper, inside it, for example. Elmdale is the name of a neighbouring town where residents of Schitt’s Creek go to run errands and, in the case of David Rose, for unsuccessful job hunts.

Sunita Martini Knowles’ version of the newspaper box.

Netflix The newspaper box on the show.

No one was less thrilled to move to Schitt’s Creek than actress and somewhat-accomplished singer Moira Rose but she gradually found her way to the town council. The signs, from when she was running, provide the plot of an entire episode when they go missing under very suspicious circumstances.

In Knowles’ re-creation, however, they remain safely planted on his front lawn.

Sunita Martini The signs from the re-creation next to a blue mailbox.

Netflix Stevie Budd holding ‘Elect Moira Rose’ signs.

Other interesting details include the black vending machine pictured above and Stevie’s office. Stevie Budd, also pictured above, starts off working the front desk at the motel before becoming a co-owner.

Sunita Martini The black vending machine and Stevie’s office.

The re-creation has a murder of crows sitting on its roof in a nod to Moira’s much-anticipated, and iconic, comeback movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening.”

Sunita Martini The Rosebud Motel with crows on the roof.

“Schitt’s Creek” was created by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who also played on-screen father and son Johnny and David on the show. The final season “swept the Emmys in the comedy categories,” Insider reporter Kirsten Acuna previously wrote.

“This has been the greatest experience of my life,” Dan Levy said of working on “Schitt’s Creek” during his acceptance speech for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

All six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek” are currently streaming on Netflix.

