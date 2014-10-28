Fan Captures Epic Photos Of An Eagles Player Crashing Through A Gatorade Table During Game

Late in the third quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Jeremy Maclin had a nifty 18-yard punt return that included some broken tackles and some change of direction.

Unfortunately for Maclin, the return came to an end when he was shoved out of bounds and into a table holding Gatorade coolers and cups filled with Gatorade for the Cardinals players.



While the Gatorade crash made for an entertaining moment on television. It made for even more amazing photos taken by a fan sitting close by.

Here are the photos taken by Matt Eisenberg (@matteisenberg42), a multimedia journalist.

There go the cups. This is going to get messy.

Luckily for Maclin, he managed to slide right over the middle of the table and missed the coolers.

Uh oh. There is another table. This landing is not going to be smooth.

It seems pretty clear that the ball was out before he was down. This is a fumble.

Ouch.

Can anybody figure out which sports drink maker is the official sponsor of the NFL?

Maclin is probably wondering what just happened.

A Cardinals trainer quickly came to check on Maclin.

Back to the television broadcast, Maclin appeared to be fine but soaked.

Meanwhile, the Gatorade table was treated on the sideline and quickly restored to its proper maximum exposure state.

