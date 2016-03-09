This fan-made movie shows why Darth Maul is the best part of the 'Star Wars' prequels

While many fans despise the “Star Wars” prequels, most can agree that Darth Maul from “The Phantom Menace” is by far the best part of them. A fan-made movie about Darth Maul shows exactly why.
Watch the full movie here and behind-the-scenes here
Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss
