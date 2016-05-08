A superfan tweeted her celebrity crush for 5 years, and now they're dating

Danielle Caesar, 22, has always had a crush on actor Jake T. Austin, and has been adamantly tweeting him since 2009. Now, the two are officially a couple.

Fangirls everywhere took to social media to express both their outrage and excitement. “That’s what I mean!” one Instagram user wrote. “All of this time we spend being psychos will pay off!”

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

