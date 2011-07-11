The Guy Who Caught Derek Jeter’s 3,000th Hit Blew A Shot At $250,000

Photo: MLB.com

A 23-year-old Verizon customer service rep had history and a potential six-figure payday fall into his lap on Saturday.And then he gave it back.



Christian Lopez caught Derek Jeter’s 3,000th hit — a homerun to right-centre — but then returned the ball to the Yankee captain for a price well short of the $250,000 that Bloomberg reported the ball could be worth at auction.

Lopez has over $100,000 in student loans, but he told the New York Daily News, “I know I did the right thing. It never crossed my mind to not give it back. I’m only 23. I have plenty of time to make money.”

He did receive a little something for giving the ball back. The Yankees gave him four luxury box seats for all 32 remaining regular season games, as well as potential playoff and World Series games, worth about a total of $40,000.

