Fan 'Attacks Justin Bieber In Dubai' — Knocks Over Piano

Investor Chris Sacca is at a Justin Bieber concert in Dubai (it appears) where a fan just attacked the singer and knocked over his piano.



Whoa. Crazy fan tackled @justinbieber and knocked the piano down the stage. Mayhem. vine.co/v/b2uVHAJn0je — Chris Sacca (@sacca) May 5, 2013

Other outlets have corroborated the attack.

Justin Bieber attacked on stage in Dubai… More to follow. #beliebers #believedubai — LifeNationalUAE (@LifeNationalUAE) May 5, 2013

