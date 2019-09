Check out the pandemonium after Phil Mickelson drained a 25-footer on the 18th hole to force a playoff at the Northern Trust Open yesterday (via Dan McQuade):



Photo: Dan McQuade

Here’s a closer look. The guy in white loves him some golf:

Photo: Dan McQuade

Phil eventually lost the playoff to Bill Haas.

