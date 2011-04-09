13 Wall Street Titans Who Are Members Of Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National is the most famous golf club in the world, because it’s also the hardest to get in to.



Membership is granted by invitation only and the club keeps the total roster to around 300 members at any given time.

The list of members has only been made public once, in 2002, when USAToday published the names and then tried to shame them into changing their policy and admit women members. (It didn’t work.)

Naturally, it was a who’s who of America’s old world business elite: CEOs, board chairmen, captains of industry, financial overlords. (Basically, a lot of old white guys.)

But it’s not about money — it’s about who has the most impressive resume. Lottery winners and children of inherited wealth needn’t bother. You have to have accomplished something.

So it really helps if you’ve owned or run a bank at some point in your life. The monied elite of New York and Connecticut are well represented in Georgia.

The great irony is that the club is not even that expensive. Because The Masters tournament itself is so lucrative, membership fees are “only” about $10,000 a year, far less than these giants of the financial world could afford to pay.

Warren Buffett Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway The legendary investor began buying stock in Berkshire way back in the 1960s, when it was still a textile company. Now he's the third richest man in the world, with a net worth of $50 billion.

T. Boone Pickens Chairman of BP Capital Management Pickens became famous in the 1980s with a series of corporate raids and takeovers in the oil industry. He founded BP Capital in 1997, which runs a pair of hedge funds: Capital Commodity and Capital Equity.

Louis V. Gerstner Jr. Former Chairman of The Carlyle Group Gerstner was CEO of RJR Nabisco and IBM (a company he's largely credited with saving in the 1990s) and held senior executives slots at American Express and McKinsey & Co. before becoming chairman of private equity firm The Carlyle Group in 2003.

Pete Peterson Co-Founder and former Chairman of The Blackstone Group Peterson founded Blackstone in 1985 after a decade-long run as Chairman and CEO of Lehman Brothers. He was also Secretary of Commerce under President Nixon in 1972 and was Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York between 2000 and 2004.

John S. Weinberg Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs Weinberg is the son of former Goldman Sachs management committee chairman John L. Weinberg, who passed away in 2006. He served as co-head of the firm's investment banking division before becoming Vice Chairman in 2006. Kenneth Chenault CEO and Chairman of American Express Chenault worked his way up through the management tiers of American Express for 20 years, before becoming just the third ever African-American CEO of a Fortune 500 company. Paul Hazen Chairman of Accel-KKR and KKR Financial; former Chairman and CEO of Wells Fargo Hazen worked for a variety of banks before ending up at Wells Fargo in 1970, where he worked his way up until being named Chairman and CEO in 1995. He was elected Chairman of KKR in 2004, a position he still holds. Sanford Weill Former Chairman and CEO of Citigroup Weill co-founded Carter, Berlind, Potoma & Weill in 1960, the firm that would become Shearson. He sold the brokerage to American Express in 1981 and eventually he took over travellers Group, which merged with Citicorp in 1998 to form Citigroup.

Douglas A. Warner Former Chairman of the Board, JP Morgan Co.

As chair at JP Morgan, Warner famously championed the firm's monster merger with Chase Manhattan and has since retired. Most recently he was elected to a 6-year term on the governing body of his alma mater, Yale University. John S. Reed Former Chairman and CEO of Citigroup; Former Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange

Reed was at the helm of Citicorp before the merger with travellers Group, but was ousted in the ensuing shakeup of top management. He went on to chair the NYSE as it was restructuring as a public corporation following the merger with ArcaEx. Walter Shipley Former Chairman and CEO of Chase Manhattan Shipley was CEO of Chemical Bank, retaining his role after the bank bought Chase Manhattan in 1996. He had held the position for nearly 20 years until 2000, just before the merger with JP Morgan. D. Ronald Daniel Former Managing Director and Chief Executive of McKinsey & Company A former US Navy officer, Daniel started at McKinsey in 1957, becoming managing director in 1976, a position he would hold for 12 years. He also served as as treasurer of his alma mater, Harvard University, and as the chair of the Harvard Management Company. Ogden Mills Phipps Former Chairman of the Bessemer Trust

Son of famed Thoroughbred breeder Ogden Phipps, 'Dinny' Phipps found the same success in horse racing, eventually becoming chairman of The Jockey Club and the New York Racing Association. He was also the chairman of the Bessemer Trust, the family-owned wealth management firm, but he stepped down in 1994, replaced by another Phipps scion, Stuart S. Janney III. OTHER NOTABLE NAMES In addition, to those banking kingpins, there are many other names you would have no trouble recognising in a lineup of powerful people: Bill Gates, Chairman of Microsoft Samuel Nunn, U.S. Senator George Shultz, Former Secretary of State William Clay Ford, Owner of the Detroit Lions, Former Chairman of Ford Motor Co. (This may also be his son, who is current Chairman of Ford.) Roger Penske, Owner of Penske Racing

Nelson Doubleday, Former President of Doubleday Publishing and Former owner of the New York Mets

And its most famous member: Dwight D. Eisenhower Ike was the only President ever to be a member (he was actually a member before getting elected) and as the ultimate war hero, was one of the few members who could boss the club leaders around. He even got his own cabin on the grounds and convinced them to build a fishing pond, which is named after him. Being a member isn't easy though: Check Out The 10 Craziest Rules At Augusta National Golf Club >

