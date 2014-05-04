14 Famous Actors Hidden In Your Favourite Video Games

Activision/CoDAW trailer The animated Kevin Spacey looks exactly like the real Kevin Spacey.

If a video game is based on a movie, it’s not uncommon for the character from the movie to do the voice for the same character in the game. But that’s easy to figure out, and it might even be expected.

Games often use the voice and the likeness of a real-life actor.

Activision announced that Kevin Spacey would star in the next “Call of Duty” game, called “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.” It comes out November 4.

Sometimes, video game voices aren’t expected, though, and recognising the voice feels like finding an Easter egg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.