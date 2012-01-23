Famous UK Model Jordan Suddenly Starts Tweeting About The Eurozone Crisis And Quantitative Easing

Model Katie Price — otherwise known by the name ‘Jordan’ — is a popular UK media/tabloid figure, known in part for the large size of her breasts.



Her Wikipedia page has a good rundown of her various exploits, including her book, run for office, and time in the music industry.

Anyway, out of nowhere, she just started tweeting the following (via Felix Salmon).

Photo: Katie Price

WHA?

So was she hacked?

Nope, she followed those tweets with…

Our only conclusion is that Eurozone/China/macro stuff is now such a big deal that everyone wants to chime in, and has opinions.

Or maybe there’s some other explanation?

